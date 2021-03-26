The UK variant of the coronavirus is impacting Mississippi more than any other of the known mutations and it’s the only one detected in Southwest Mississippi so far, according to state health data.
The UK variant was first detected in the state in February. A week ago, health officials had confirmed 10 cases of the variant in the state. The only confirmed local cases at the time were two in Lincoln County. As of Thursday, the state’s number had more than doubled to 25.
Six of those cases are in Southwest Mississippi, including one in Amite County, two in Franklin County and three in Lincoln County.
Last week state health officials identified the first case of the South African variant of the virus in Harrison County, and it remains the only confirmed case of that variant in the state.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the UK variant was first identified last fall and first detected in the U.S. in December. Scientists say it spreads more easily and causes more deaths, but they are hopeful vaccines are effective against it.
The South African variant was first detected in October and first confirmed in the U.S. in January. The biggest concern with this mutation is that it spreads more quickly and vaccines may not be as effective in preventing it, but this strain of the virus isn’t thought to be any more dangerous.
Another variant that originated in Brazil was first detected in travelers being screened at a Japanese airport in January. Scientists are concerned about this one because its mutations may make it difficult for antibodies to detect it.
Another variant that emerged in India was first identified this week. The main concern with this variant is the mutations in the spiky proteins that allow the virus to latch onto cells within the body, which may enhance its ability to spread and evade the body’s immune system.
State health officials said last week that they believe the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work better at warding off the known variants than the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, but they encourage residents to get any vaccine available because all of them have been shown to prevent serious cases of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, vaccinations continue to be given at a steady clip, with more than a million people receiving at least one dose in Mississippi, which is about a third of the state’s 3 million residents.
As of Thursday, 1,114,391 doses had been administered, including 417,620 residents who are now fully vaccinated.
White residents still vastly outpace Black residents in receiving the vaccine. Of Mississippians receiving vaccines, 63% are white and 29% are Black.
Pike County has had 11% of the population fully vaccinated, Amite and Walthall counties are at 9%, Lincoln County is at 12%, Franklin is at 13%, Lawrence is at 19% and Wilkinson is at 12%.
