A defendant overturned a table in McComb Municipal Court upon hearing his bond amount on Wednesday, and three law officers had to help the bailiff escort him to jail.
Anthony C. Jones was charged with shooting into a vehicle near McComb Animal Shelter on May 5. Judge Brandon Frazier bound the case over to grand jury and set bond at $100,000 due to the matter involving a weapon.
Upon hearing the verdict, Jones, who was in handcuffs, threw the table where he was sitting and let loose a string of profanities at the unflinching Judge Frazier.
After being escorted back into the city jail hallway, Jones pounded on the large metal door leading to the courtroom for a few minutes and was escorted to a different area in the jail. Frazier called for a five-minute recess before continuing the docket.
Also Wednesday, Frazier issued a continuance on a case of abuse of a vulnerable adult. He also used Google Translate to speak to a defendant who did not speak English. That was one of four cases dismissed due to law enforcement witnesses not showing up.
Among those cases were three DUIs, two charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and one charge each of child neglect, child endangerment, reckless driving, driving without a license, driving without insurance and driving with an expired tag.
(0) comments
