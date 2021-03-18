Of the multitude of issues the Mississippi Attorney General’s office is trying to address, two stood out the most in first-term AG Lynn Fitch’s speech to Pike County Republicans Tuesday night — human trafficking and “censorship” on social media.
“We’re working on the opioid epidemic, we’re working on human trafficking, we’re working on putting bad actors away, we’re working on consumer protection, and that’s just a few,” Fitch said.
Human trafficking is a problem that’s mostly unseen, but it’s taking place in dark corners all across the state, she said.
“You pick any direction, and we have it, and it’s so unfortunate. It’s not just across the globe, it’s in our state, it’s in our communities,” she said.
The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for victims to escape their captors, and the same is true for domestic violence victims “because they can’t go anywhere,” Fitch said.
Mississippi partnered with ride share service Uber to offer free rides to people escaping human trafficking.
“They gave us 1,100 free rides. We used up every one of them,” Fitch said. “Sad.”
Fitch also noted the “entanglement” of the human trafficking and opioid crises.
“In our country, probably 50% are trafficked by family members. You know why? For drugs,” she said.
She cited multiple arrests taking place recently in Jackson, Hattiesburg and Oxford. She said just this past weekend in Jackson, a 22-year-old woman managed to get to a phone, call a national hotline and flee her captors, who have since been arrested.
“They pinged us back as we were able to go out and rescue her,” Fitch said.
She said human trafficking is a $150 billion illicit industry.
“We have to do our part in Mississippi to stop that,” Fitch said. “We should not live in fear that our children could be taken in human trafficking.”
In addition to prosecuting human traffickers, Fitch said it’s imperative for the victims to receive support.
“We have to help these individuals. We have to help them get back into society without shame or blame, because they didn’t ask for this,” she said.
For younger victims, foster care isn’t always sufficient “because, remember, these children have been brainwashed,” she said.
‘Aren’t they just
censoring us like crazy?’
Fitch is the first Republican to hold the office since the 1800s and she’s taken on causes favorable to the party faithful. She joined in an unsuccessful lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election in swing states.
And Fitch said she’s taking on social media giants Facebook and Twitter for what she says is censorship of conservative views.
“Big tech, aren’t they just censoring us like crazy? Can you believe it?” she said. “They’re dictating to us what we can see, what we can view, what they choose to take down and they’re unchecked.
“But they’re doing it because they can.”
Fitch said she favors changing Section 230 of the Federal Communications Act, which would make social media platforms liable for content posted.
“We’re going after them in every possible way we can,” Fitch said to applause. “We’ve got two suits now against Google and one against Facebook.”
Fitch said Twitter took down a video she posted about human trafficking.
The AG’s office wants to hear from Mississippians about having their posted content deleted and has a new email address for similar stories, censoredon-line@ago.ms.gov.
“If you have any stories, I’d like to hear them,” Fitch said.
She said posts made by Republicans seem to be getting censored more.
“Republicans, Christians are suffering the most and we can’t allow that,” she said.
AG joins in opposing relief plan, accuses biden of ‘overreach’
And although Fitch didn’t mention it Tuesday night, on Wednesday, her office announced that Mississippi would join 21 other states in trying to overturn part of the federal COVID-19 relief package that says state’s can use the funds to offset tax cuts.
“With this bill, Congress again defies the Constitution in an effort to strip states of their basic right to provide for our citizens’ welfare,” Fitch said in a statement.
Other states expressing their opposition to the provision in a letter to the U.S. Department of Treasury are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Before ending her speech, Fitch offered praise to Gov. Tate Reeves and criticism of President Joe Biden, calling his new administration a fountain of overreach.
Fitch said Biden’s overuse of executive orders has led to oil and pipeline job losses.
“Those people don’t know how to pay their rent. They don’t know how to feed their children, and he did it all with an executive order,” she said.
As for Reeves, Fitch received the loudest applause of the night for her support of his signing of Senate Bill 2536, which bans transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. It’s likely the new law will face a legal challenge, and Fitch said her staff will stand ready to defend it.
“We just had the act that the governor just signed where boys will not be able to participate in girls sports. … We will stand tall on that. It should not happen,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.