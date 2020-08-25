McComb residents could see a 4-mill tax increase to fund a $11.1 million budget in the coming fiscal year, city officials announced at a special meeting called to discuss the spending plan on Monday.
The city board will hold a public hearing on the budget at 5 p.m. Sept. 8, before its regularly scheduled meeting where they will vote whether to adopt or reject it. The board has until Sept 15 to adopt the budget and make revisions.
The current millage rate of 42.84 is expected to rise to 46.84, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said, noting much of that will be needed in order to pay off $3.2 million the city borrowed in February 2017 for a street overlay project.
Pike County Tax Assessor Laurie Allen said a single owner-occupied home worth $100,000 will see an extra $40 in taxes.
“It is not going to be an astronomical upset to someone with a moderately priced home,” she said.
Allen said businesses will take a bigger hit from the tax increase since they are assessed at 15% compared to 10% for residential properties.
The board, with the help of the city’s department heads, reviewed the budget line by line on Monday morning, asking questions and discussing changes. City comptroller Zachery Fortenberry said one of the biggest challenges officials faced when writing the budget was improper input into the city’s accounting system that had been taking place.
We are projecting off of last year’s projections. … A lot of the information was not inputted, so our projections are as close as we can to truth,” he said. “We are working to update as we go now, so for the next we will have accurate numbers to go on. This year it is projected numbers I came up with to use to the best of my ability.”
Fortenberry said many of the mistakes came from salaries being incorrectly added into the system. Selectman Devante Johnson asked if that meant they owed employees more. Fortenberry said employees received the correct pay, although that was not reflected in the budget.
The overall budget is $238,756 less than the current budget, which expires Sept. 30. Fortenberry said he projected sales tax revenue to go up by about $100,000.
The new budget shows property tax revenue going down, but Fortenberry attributed that to another data entry error from a year ago.
“In our sales tax, we actually had an increase. Property tax as you can see we did have a decrease,” Fortenberry said. “Our sales tax (estimate) went up a great amount, about $100,000.
“I was conservative on that number because I don’t know what we are going to have next year, so I didn’t want to put us too high and then have another outbreak of corona and that takes our sales tax down. The projections are as close as I can get it.”
The city regularly did not meet its monthly sales tax revenue projections in the current fiscal year.
Lockley said Fortenberry’s projections came from the previous budget and the actual monies generated from state tax revenues, but the mayor noted that the city’s lack of “reliable” data is a huge problem when doing projections.
“Without reliable data, it hard for him to project, so he is looking at where we are right now, and based upon the information he had we were running about $100,000 under project-ions,” Lockley said. “What we projected versus what we got indicated that we were going receive more. ... We didn’t reach it, but we made up some of that when the stimulus money was sent out.
“I am still of the opinion that we are not going to get our projection, but I am not the comptroller. I look at my data. They look at the data or similar data and hopefully we come out with similar numbers.”
Among the changes were the previously reported cut in four officers for the police department and the rise of five employes in the street division of public works. The decrease in police positions afforded the department a raise in all of its positions, not including administration.
