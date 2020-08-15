The McComb school board will ask the city board to set a millage rate to provide the district with $8.36 million in property taxes for the coming year. That’s about $70,000 less than it sought a year ago.
School district millage is likely to remain unchanged at 62.75 mills. It has been at that rate for several years.
More than 90 percent of the local funding, $7.75 million, is for general operations. Another $612,000 is for debt repayments, including 3 mills assessed each year for capital improvements, along with money borrowed annually to make up for property taxes from the prior year that have not been paid.
The borrowing to replace unpaid property taxes is known as a shortfall note, and the district has obtained money that way for a number of years. It repays the loan over three years. The plan to borrowing $248,926 will replace an expiring three-year loan of $129,000 that the district took out in 2017.
In another matter, the board approved spending up to $45,000 for repairs to the main concession stand at C.C. Moore Stadium. The work has been delayed for a year because of insurance negotiations.
Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis said the district had started improvements on the concession stand in 2019, but work stopped after a pickup truck came through a nearby fence and smashed into the stand.
The board also approved financial statements for June, the end of its fiscal year.
Revenue in June was $1.448 million, including $848,000 from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program and $453,000 in local property tax collections.
Expenses for the month were $5.387 million. Spending for the entire year on special education, alternative school, at-risk student programs, vocational programs and JROTC was included in June and accounted for about $3.2 million. Monthly expenses included $1.795 million for payroll and benefits, and $368,000 for goods and services.
June 30 available cash was $8.199 million. That is a decrease of $146,000 from a year ago.
