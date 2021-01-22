TYLERTOWN — Among several 16th Section land matters, Walthall County school board attorney Conrad Mord reported a happy ending for one ongoing situation.
A man with a residential lease on 16th Section who was almost a year behind in paying the required property taxes finally made the payment earlier this month.
The board first discussed the matter in November, and members urged Mord to contact the man and get him to pay, so the district wouldn’t be forced to evict him and his family.
Guidance issued by the state auditor’s office last year directed school districts to move quickly on revoking leases if either lease or tax payments are late.
Mord did not say whether the man also paid the current taxes due on the lease. The due date for 2020 tax payments is in March.
In other 16th Section business, the board granted a request from Alline Crain to put a lease in the name of her daughter, Lorraine Jenkins.
Members also agreed to readvertise three tracts that had earlier received no bids to lease, including 72 acres on Greer Road, 25 acres near Magee’s Creek School and 64 acres on Sauls Road.
In other business, the board noted attendance of 95.74% among the district’s enrollment of 1,328 in-person students and 373 online students.
Pre-GED and GED classes have 11 students, and only one students was assigned to the district’s alternative school, Superintendent Wade Carney said.
There were 19 discpline referrals districtwide, with 17 of those at Tylertown High School and two at Salem Attendance Center.
“Our discipline referrals have been low,” Carney said. “Thank God for that, because we’ve had enough to deal with.”
The board also:
• Elected new officers, with Deloris Breland set to take over the president’s chair next month. Bobbie Lewis will move from president to vice president, and Linda Metz will serve as secretary.
• Approved travel the careet and technical center’s FFA to go to federation contest at Southwest Mississippi Community College, and to district contest at Jones College in Ellisville if the teams advances.
• Renewed the district’s agreement with psychometrist Kenny Peavey.
• Hired William Pratt as computer technician at the career center and June Messina as a bus driver.
• Approved supplements to two teachers for distance learning work, $1,500 to Dedra Rushing for two classes and $750 to Felicia Thornton for one class.
• Approved schol bus turnaround requests for the board of supervisors.
• Discussed two resignations in executive session.
