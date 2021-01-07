GLOSTER — The holiday garbage pickup schedule was a topic at Tuesday’s town board meeting when Alderwoman Betty Green raised concerns.
Waste Management normally picks up on Tuesdays and Fridays, but since Christmas was on a Friday, pickup took place the following day.
Green suggested Waste Management notify residents of its holiday pickup schedule ahead of time.
Alderwoman Inez Bell responded that residents already know the routine, which has been going on for years.
In other business, aldermen:
• Renewed property, equipment and crime coverage for $13,378, up $513 from last year, and fire department coverage for $829, same as last year, with Matt Lewis and Bubba Foster.
• Hired Joseph Cothern and Terrance Watson as part-time police officers.
• Appointed Bill Vallely to an election resolution board to count absentee ballots in town elections. The town is seeking two other members for the board. Municipal elections are June 8 for aldermen and mayor. The candidate qualifying deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 5.
• Approved the purchase of a brush truck for the fire department for $100 from the Navy Air Force Base.
• Agreed to send a letter to the Penny Pincher Cafe instructing it to install a grease trap in accordance with a town ordinance.
• Approved travel for town superintendent Gary Sterling to three-day natural gas training at Tupelo in February.
• Approved the emergency purchase of a generator for the water department from Taylor Power System, for $101,937.
• Learned the Jefferson Coalition will pass out water bottles at the fire shed on Jan. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.