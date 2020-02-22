For the sixth year in a row, Pike County eighth-graders will be pushed into the real world for half a day with the Pike County Chamber of Commerce’s Real Life event next week.
The event, which helps students learn about finances, is 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Pike County Multi-Purpose Complex on Quinlivan Road in Magnolia.
Pike County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Catherine Sanders said the event is a great way to show students that their choices early in life affect them long down the road.
The day starts with students being assigned a color — red, yellow, green, blue and orange, which represents their GPA. That determines their gross income during the exercise.
Students who receive a green card have higher grades and will start with a significant jump over those with a red card — a $6,000 monthly income versus minimum wage.
“They don’t know why they are given this color until they get in the room and sit down,” Sanders said. “That is like a really big ah-ha moment for them because a lot of times at that age, they don’t realize the importance of grades.”
Students go through a variety of booths that represent different expenses they will face in the real world, such as buying or renting a home, owning car and paying for the insurance that comes with it and paying utilities.
“(Transportation) is where it really gets good because they have a choice of a loaded out SUV to a sedan all the way to a little box car,” Sanders said. “That’s where they get in trouble. Everybody wants that loaded out SUV, but not everyone can have it.”
At the end of the event, students with money left over are rewarded with a Payday candy bar, and those who end with no money or in the negative are given a Zero candy bar.
Sanders said the exercise is meant to open the eyes of children who may not truly understand what the world outside of school is like, but she said it also breeds creativity with how money is used. Some students have been known to split the rent or try to share vehicles to keep the costs down.
“I think it gets them thinking outside the box,” Sanders said. “It starts such good dialogue and conversation that they can finish later.”
After the exercise, there is a presentation and speech done by Curtis Butler of First Bank, which explains what they just went through and hammers home the need to participate in school and care about grades.
“He does such a good job with the children and the presentation,” Sanders said of Butler. “It shows on your lifespan, this little bitty section of what you are doing right now and then all these years you have to live with the consequences of the decisions you are making now.”
Sanders said though the event and program have had a great reception, organizers are always looking for more help through donations and volunteers.
For those looking to get involved, Sanders recommends calling the chamber at 601-684-2291 or emailing her at csanders@pikeinfo.com.
She noted that since the program has become its own entity and a nonprofit, donations are tax-deductible.
“We are not going to get a maximum capacity of volunteers,” Sanders said. “The kind of volunteer that we are looking for is someone who is interested in giving back to the future of our community.”
Real Life is the chamber’s introduction for junior high students to the Mississippi Scholars program. Mississippi Scholars and Mississippi Scholars Tech Master are meant to incentivize students to work harder and to reward them for their efforts.
Students must take specific classes, have 40 hours of community service, have three letters of recommendation, 95% school attendance, no out-of-school suspensions, a minimum score of 18 on the ACT, and a GPA of at least 2.5 to qualify for the scholars’ curriculum.
Students looking to become a Tech Master must follow a vocational curriculum and must have all of the above requirements as well as a passing score on the Mississippi Career Planning and Assessment System or a Mississippi Department of Education-approved industry certification assessment.
Those who qualify for either can apply for a $500 grant with the program. Sanders said the grant size, and the number of grants awarded has risen exponentially, tripling between 2016 and 2019.
Students who are accepted as scholars or Tech Masters are also rewarded with a banquet at the end of April to celebrate their achievement.
