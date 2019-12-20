Novel recounts life, tackles societal ills

Bobbye Taylor has seen a lot of the country and its varying regional cultures.
From a childhood in McComb and education at what was then Burglund High School, she went on to take classes and earn degrees and certifications at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Chicago State University and the University of Alaska, and pursued online courses from the University of Indiana, University of Georgia and Louisiana State University.
In living different places across the country and working as a teacher and administrator, she has seen racism, conflict and misunderstanding in many forms. She tackles them all in a novel based on her experiences, “Blue Pines: Growing Up and Growing Old in Mississippi.”
The book is available from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and other retailers.
“I grew up here, and I know what the situation was like then,” she said. “Today we see these issues with police brutality against young black men like Trayvon Martin. I’ve followed that, and it needs to be addressed.
“There are so many people with so much anger and hatred directed at anybody near them, and they don’t know why. I want people to know the origins of the problems we have today. If they know about the country’s history, maybe they will put their energy in a different direction,
“I’m somewhat idealistic. I think people who want to do the right thing outnumber those who want the destruction of this country.”
Taylor began developing her views during a childhood in a segregated society where she never saw new books in school but had to use hand-me-down texts from white schools or just copy information from the teachers’ blackboards.
“We learned a lot, but not enough,” Taylor said. “I had cousins in Baton Rouge, and they knew more than I did. Their math skills and vocabulary were greater than mine. They could swim and skate.
“I wondered why they know this and I don’t. That’s why I decided to go to school out of state.”
She said moving out of state for school and work — though she was barely gone for more than two years at a time — showed her that Mississippi “had no monopoly on segregation.”
While living and working in the Chicago area, her car was bombarded with rocks by people screaming, “Get out of our neighborhood!”
Riding a bus to work with teachers in Chicago, she encountered angry parents who screamed at them all because of the busing orders in place for students.
Alaska, on the other hand, she found to be the “most accepting place” she had lived.
“If somebody tumbled into a snowbank, they didn’t care what color you were, they were going to save you,” she said.
That didn’t mean there weren’t issues there from time to time.
Shopping in a store where “I was the only chocolate drop in sight,” she said, she watched a clerk accept checks from customers in front of her with no challenges, but was asked for identification when she reached the register.
Taylor was told that was the usual procedure, but she would not give her ID to the clerk, citing the previous customers and refusing to be treated differently.
Eventually, a manager came to the register and approved the check without the identification.
“No matter where you go, there are biases,” Taylor said. “The key is how you deal with them, whether you can develop programs that use the heat from hate to create programs that can bring people together and move everybody forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.