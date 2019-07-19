The cast of “Selma The Musical: The Untold Stories” will be headed to McComb on Sunday to present their award-winning play at the Jubilee Performing Arts Conservatory.
The musical is based on historical events surrounding civil rights demonstrations in Selma, Ala., where marchers calling for voting and civil rights were attacked as they crossed the Edmond Pettus Bridge en route to the state capitol in Montgomery on March 7, 1965. It was a red-letter day for the civil rights movement that came to be known as Bloody Sunday.
JPAC is located at 315 W Presley Blvd., McComb. The show is 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $30 at the door but can also be purchased in advance for $20 at eventbrite.com.
The cast includes Melissa Davidson, Javonn Davis, Chiara Pittman, Marcus Blake, Scott “Comedian Whodi” Haynes, Quintin Alexander and Olivia Carter.
Also performing will be a vocalists including Felta Ja’Cole, Lakken Johnikin, Chantell “Cece” Davis and Kensley “Beau” Waller.
