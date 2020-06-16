Board accepts grant for erosion work

Pike County supervisors voted 4-1 Monday to approve a half-million-dollar project to prevent the Bogue Chitto River from undermining the bridge at Holmesville.
County engineer Chad Toles said the project, which has been years in the planning, has been approved by the federal and Mississippi emergency management agencies, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Now it’s time to start construction.
On Monday supervisors approved a hazard mitigation grant program agreement in which MEMA will provide the county with $401,250 toward the $535,000 project, with the county to come up with the remaining 25 percent, or $133,750.
The county’s share will come from money left over from a 2012 bridge repair bond issue.
Toles said a bend in the river about 300 feet upstream is channeling the current against the west side of the bridge, threatening to undermine it. The project calls for a mix of rock riprap and earthen berms along the western bank.
“Ultimately that’s to protect the retaining wall of that bridge, which would be a tremendous expense,” said Supervisor Robert Accardo.
In 2016 the county spent $1.6 million to replace the Brent Road bridge over Topisaw Creek, a Bogue Chitto tributary, and Accardo noted the Holmesville bridge is much bigger.
The project will require some work to be done on private property, which Toles will involve temporary construction easements.
“The money is not to ultimately protect the landowner’s property,” Accardo said. “The money is being spent to protect that bridge.”
But Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky, who has opposed the project from the start, presented an enlarged photo showing the eroded bend well upriver from the bridge itself.
Bowsky said the money should be spent at the bridge, not on private property.
Accardo said the erosion has worsened since the photo was taken last year.
“Since this picture was taken, a lot more bank has eroded out, and it will continue to erode until it washes away the western wall of the bridge, which is our responsibility,” he said.
Board president Sam Hall supported the project. “The purpose is to correct the water flow, which in turn will protect the bridge,” he said.
Bowsky cast the lone vote opposing the plan.
