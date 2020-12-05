Pike County may nearly double the length of its garbage collection contracts as per a state amendment.
Waste Management operations manager David Holloway spoke to county supervisors Monday about advertising its waste collection bids as 10-year contracts.
The county has currently put together a five-year contract with a one-year extension, meeting the six-year limit previously allowed in such a contract by state law.
The Mississippi Legislature last year amended that law to allow boards to add up to four years to their waste contracts in one-year increments without rebidding.
Holloway said it would essentially be a six-year contract with a four-year extension, with each year of the extension depending on mutual agreement of Waste Management and the county board.
County Administrator Tami Dangerfield said the board’s bid package for garbage collection has already been submitted, as bids are due by Dec. 15.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said the pre-bid conference would have to go forward as scheduled with that package, but that Dangerfield could announce the possibility of that change at the conference.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky said he’s concerned with finding all the residences in Pike County that should be on the waste collection route. Holloway assured him that Waste Management plans to locate all county residences as well as immediately learn when new homes are added to the county.
Also at the meeting, supervisors:
• Granted a project to stabilize the Bogue Chitto River at Holmesville bank to low bidder Wilco Inc. in Madison for $363,800, which was 15.34% under the engineer’s estimate for the work. Four supervisors voted in favor while Bowsky abstained.
• Reappointed Paul Singleton and James Wicker to the Pike County Economic Development District Board.
• Approved $68,404 in a second payment to M&P Construction on Pike County Health Department’s renovation.
• Paid Neel-Schaffer Inc. $30,566 for the month of October, including $21,136 for Holmesville Bridge drainage improvements, $5,057 for Gateway Industrial Park sewer utilities design, $3,996 for Gateway Industrial Park water distribution system design and $378 for various services.Bowsky abstained.
• Discussed renewal of insurance for county employees, which will see a 10% rate reduction with Aetna, but a possible move to United Healthcare would save the county $4,800.
• Reviewed the sheriff’s office’s receipt for inmate housing. The amounts received at the following jails for the month of October were as follows: McComb Police Department, $4,110; Brookhaven Police Department, $1,590; Magnolia Police Department, $1,860; Summit Police Department, $390; Osyka Police Department, $360; Mississippi Department of Corrections, $19,479.
• Authorized Circuit Clerk Roger Graves to send an application for CARES Act reimbursement on courtroom equipment.
• Reviewed Justice Court’s monthly fees, costs and fines report. The balance in the criminal/traffic account cash journal was $81,219. The balance in the civil account cash journal was $20,715.
• Amended tax collector Gwendolyn Nunnery’s personal property and mobile home insolvency lists in light of mobile home sales in recent weeks.
• Entered executive session to discuss litigation but took no action.
