The McComb city board voted Tuesday to move forward on the Alpha Center renovations, but not without reservations, with one selectman suggesting the city break the contract with the architect.
When a $3,300 bill from architect Steve Cox came to the board, Selectman Devante Johnson asked Recreation Department Director Joyce Smith what the work included. Smith said he had been to the center three times, noting that the last time he went, he was making measurements on the roof.
Johnson said the board previously had Cox examine the building, so he felt there was no need for him to do it again, adding a suggestion that a contractor could do the work. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley explained to Johnson that Cox was making the bid proposal.
“We are sending him out here to get bid specs for something we are not going to be able to afford in the end,” Johnson said.
Lockley said he did not think that was an option for the board, noting that the State Auditor’s Office previously advised the board to bid the building as one package rather than having contractors work on specific pieces.
Selectman Ronnie Brock said something must be done to move the project forward.
“We can (stop) this project at any time. ... We are constantly eating into the crumbs we have left,” he said. “It is clear that Mr. Cox is going to come in there and do what we ask him to do, and clearly we do not have enough money to sustain a bid on what we already heard from these months past to complete this building.”
Johnson asked Smith to outline the building’s major issues, and she said the center needs a new electrical system, lighting and a HVAC unit.
Brock said he believed the building would be usable with those repairs made. Then the board could come back for more upgrades later. Selectman Michael Cameron asked if the board could authorize Cox to go out to bid on just the few important upgrades.
Johnson floated the idea of canceling the contract with Cox, but Cameron said the board needed him to create the bid proposal.
Lockley noted multiple times that the board should stay on the topic of paying Cox, and Johnson said he would “have something to present at the end of the meeting.”
The board voted 5-0 to make the payment to Cox, and at the end of the meeting, Johnson proposed the board bid out just the upgrades needed to reopen the building. The measure passed 4-1. Johnson, Brock, Cameron and Selectman Shawn Williams voted to authorize the bid, and Selectman Ted Tullos voted against it. Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
The board also approved floorplans submitted by M3A Architecture for the MLK gym and authorized the project to go out for bid for the third time. This move comes after the project went out to bid once without the city’s approval and a second time with board approval, but all quotes came in over budget.
Brock made the motion at the end of the meeting to add the move to the agenda, noting that the board needed to move more quickly to finish the project. The board voted 3-2 to approve the floor plans and authorize M3A to take them out for bid. Brock, Johnson and Williams voted for the measure. Cameron and Tullos voted against it.
