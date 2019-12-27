LIBERTY — The coming new year brings an end to an era and the beginning of a new one in Amite County as longtime officials submitted their respective resignations Thursday afternoon and their replacements were sworn in — at least on a temporary basis.
While the new term officially begins on Jan. 6, outgoing officials resigned rather than serving the duration of their term so they could start receiving state retirement checks in January rather than have them delayed a month.
Officials will hold a formal swearing-in ceremony for all county officials on Jan. 6.
The move mirrors what some officials in Pike County are doing because of retirement pay and the effective dates of the new terms.
District 2 Supervisor Will Powell tendered his resignation effective Dec. 31.
He has served in the position since being elected in 2002 and was recognized by the Mississippi Association of Supervisors earlier this year for his longtime service to the county.
Democrat Guy McNabb, 37, a logger from Centreville, will replace Powell, who did not seek re-election.
Two-term circuit clerk Debbie Kirkland submitted her resignation after announcing she would retire earlier this year. She did not seek re-election.
“I would like to submit my resignation for circuit clerk,” Kirkland said. “It’s been wonderful over the years.”
“We’ve enjoyed working with you,” board president Jackie Whittington said. “Thank you very much.”
New Circuit Clerk Celeste Bell McIntyre, 35, of Gloster, took her oath of office and will replace Kirkland effective Jan. 1.
“Congratulations,” Kirkland said after performing the oath.
“Amen,” District 1 supervisor Warren Leake said.
The board hired new deputy clerk Tammy Taylor on Kirkland’s recommendation effective Jan. 2. Kirkland said she’s a good choice to fill.
Coroner Cam Sharpe thanked outgoing supervisors Powell and District 5 supervisor Rickie Lane Williams for their service to the county on behalf of his office and AMR.
“Rickie and Will, we’ve enjoyed working with you,” he said. “For the new guys coming in, if y’all need anything let me know. If we’re right or if we’re wrong, I’ll stand here and I’ll tell you.”
