David Edgar Boyd, 91, of Jayess, passed away April 2, 2020, at his residence.
A private graveside service will be Monday at Enon Cemetery. The Rev. Tommy Boyd and the Rev. Bobby Lambert will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle arrangements.
David was born June 1, 1928, in Walthall County. He was the son of the late James Prentis Boyd and Janie Wallace Boyd.
David was a retired factory and farm worker. He was a member of The Gospel Assembly for many years and attended New Bethel. He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his Lord, hunting and fishing. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Edward Boyd and wife Leuna, and Paul Boyd and wife Mary; one sister, Earline Hughes and husband Johnnie; and a daughter-in-law, Sheila Price Boyd.
He is survived by his wife of 68 wonderful years, Betty Jo Greer Boyd; his children, David M. Boyd and wife Donna, and Sylvia Ann Boyd and husband Tommy; one brother, Don and wife Mae Boyd; a brother-in-law, H.P. Greer and wife Lavoyce; special friends, Bobby and Shirley Lambert; step-grandchildren, Joseph Simon and wife Melissa, and Thomas Simon and wife Brittany; five step-great-grandchildren, numerous children who called him Paw Paw and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
