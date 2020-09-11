A McComb selectman disputed a report that it was he who raised his voice in a closed-door meeting about litigation involving a former police chief on Tuesday.
An article published in the Enterprise-Journal Thursday stated that Selectman Devante Johnson could be heard speaking in a raised voice. The speaker was urging the board to seek an injunction preventing former Chief Damian Gatlin from appealing his April firing to the city’s civil service commission.
Though Johnson denies it was his voice that could be heard from behind closed doors and some 20 feet away, he would not say which official rose his voice.
The voice could be heard by not just the reporter but three city employees sitting in the lobby outside the board room.
Another selectman said he remembered Johnson yelling during the executive session.
Johnson was one of four selectmen who voted in favor of seeking the injunction.
He also recently took issue with the Enterprise-Journal quoting part of his conversation with board attorney Angela Cockerham — overheard in a hallway — when he insisted fellow selectmen wear face masks during city board meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.