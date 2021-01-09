Too many students at McComb High School and Denman Junior High School are not following their hybrid education schedule, administrators told the school board Tuesday.
“We’re experiencing hybrid students not coming to school on their classroom days but instead wanting to check in virtually,” superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis said during the board’s work session.
He said the district wants students on the hybrid plan, which includes either two or three days a week of classroom instruction with the remaining days online, to stick to the plan.
Ellis did not have a count of how many students are staying home on their classroom days, saying only that the number is larger at Denman and the high school than it is at the district’s elementary schools.
At next week’s meeting, the board will consider a change to its education plan to address this. Ellis proposed that any student with six unexcused classroom absences during a quarter be switched to full online education for the remainder of that nine weeks.
He said parents are being notified when their child is supposed to be in class but stays online instead. If the board approves the change for unexcused classroom absences, parents will be notified before the student reaches the six-day limit.
Federal programs director Betty Wilson-McSwain told trustees that some teachers are notifying parents more immediately of any problems through classroom software that provides test results and homework assignments.
In the third quarter, which began this week and runs through mid-March, McComb is offering families the choice between the hybrid instruction program or one that is online each day.
