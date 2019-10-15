A statewide burn ban was lifted Monday, but the county-issued burn bans will remain in effect through the end of the month throughout most of Southwest Mississippi.
Pike County appears to the only exception as a burn ban here is set to expire today.
Gov. Phil Bryant lifted the statewide ban at the recommendation of the Mississippi Forestry Commission, which charts rainfall amounts to determine if the ground has been sufficiently wet enough to prevent the spread of wildfires.
“Due to the amount of rainfall received in parts of the state over the last week, the MFC has seen decreased wildfire activity,” state forester Russell Bozeman said in a news release. “As a result of the rainfall and current weather forecast, the MFC requested that the statewide burn ban be lifted.”
Forestry officials said county supervisors can choose to either lift or extend burn bans they passed in recently weeks.
Lincoln County’s burn ban is set to expire on Oct. 26. Franklin County’ will expire on the 27th. Lawrece County’s expires on the 28th. Walthall County’s will expire on the 30th, and Amite County’s expires on the 31st.
Lawrence County’s burn ban makes an exemption for commercial contractors with heavy construction equipment. There are no exemptions for any of the other burn bans.
