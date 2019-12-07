Bayou Girlz all about customization

The ladies at Bayou Girlz Basin may not be able to put your name up in lights, but they can put it in vinyl.
Or they can silkscreen it for you.
They can even do sublimation for you, dissolving the ink of your name directly into fabric.
“We have a combined 35 years of experience in T-shirt making,” said co-owner Rebecca Avery about herself and her partner, Joye Hughes. “Joye’s been doing this for 20 years. We’ve sold our products internationally.”
The pair opened their first store 15 years ago in Missouri, and they sold T-shirts and gift items there. They’re doing the same thing now in Mississippi, where they’ve been for five years.
Bayou Girlz first opened in Edgewood Mall, but the business is now located in Summit, at the northeast corner of the intersection of Robb Street and U.S. 51.
“We love this little town,” Avery said. “We call it the ‘Mayberry of Mississippi.’ ”
Customization is the order of the day at Bayou Girlz Basin. In addition to T-shirts, Avery and Hughes offer personalized or customized signs, banners and promotional items.
For the Christmas season, the two suggest personalized stockings, blankets, Santa bags and ornaments.
They also offer snow globes, in which pictures can be installed and visible on both sides of a divider within the globe.
“You can pick them up and look at the pictures, then give them a shake and they’re in the snow,” Avery said.
All customization and personalization are done onsite at the store, so there’s no paying and waiting for shipping of items.
The store also has a crafters group through its Facebook page. Members who join for $10 per month get discounts on products and services year-round, including the printing or transfer of designs to which the crafter or the store has rights to reproduce.
The store is now serving as a pickup location for items ordered through the Wish.com website.
“It gets people in the store,” Avery said.
She said customers could 15% off all personalized items if they mention seeing the offer in the Enterprise-Journal.
Avery and Hughes will have extended hours starting next week. The store will be open through the Christmas parade on Monday, then be open until 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and on Saturdays and until 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the Christmas season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.