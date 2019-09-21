Pike County supervisors moved forward on two deals with the city of Magnolia on Thursday.
Calling the first project a “proposal to prepare a proposal,” board President Chuck Lambert presented a letter from Neel-Schaffer engineering firm to Magnolia quoting a maximum cost of $6,000 to survey and draw up plans to address drainage issues around the courthouse.
“We had told (Magnolia officials) that we might possibly share the cost with them,” Lambert said. “We may need to do work on county property, as well.”
“I think the city should pay for its own projects,” Supervisor Gary Honea said.
Lambert pointed out that the board would be paying for part of the survey and planning only, at this point.
Paying half of the survey and planning cost passed 4-1, with Honea voting against.
The other Magnolia matter involved the library property, which apparently has split ownership.
The county built the library building and apparently retains ownership of it, under an agreement with the city and the library board that also calls for the county to maintain insurance coverage on the building.
The land, however was deeded to the city in 1962 by Marjorie Miller and Joseph Miller, and was never deeded from the city to the county, according to a title search by Chancery Clerk Becky Buie.
“It looks like there’s nothing for us to do now,” Lambert said. “We need to have a meeting with the city and the library board about how to get out of the agreement.”
The board took no action on the matter.
In other business, the board:
• Discussed an economic development matter in executive session and announced afterward a letter of support would be written.
• Approved the drafting and filing of a quitclaim deed on property that was taken over to be part of a road right-of-way. Lambert said the county had taken ownership from David and Sherry Pierce but never actually paid for the property, which was not needed when the road was moved eastward.
• Approved the removal of assets from the county inventory.
• Renewed computer software support agreements with Delta Computer Systems.
• Declined to take possession of a parcel of land along Highway 570 north of Maddox Avenue.
