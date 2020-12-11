A dispute over mineral rights between the son of a Lincoln County man who died and the man’s ex-wife has ended after the Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed a chancery court decision in favor of the son.
Robert Callender was bequeathed the mineral rights to two sites in Lincoln County after the death of his father Ralph Callender.
Patricia and Ralph Callender were married and had joint tenantship in two oil fields in Lincoln County. Upon their divorce, the two agreed to a property settlement that divided the mineral rights and profits from them for one of the leases but gave Ralph full rights over the other.
Ralph Callender willed his mineral rights to his son, but Patricia Callender argued that she has claim to both properties through right of survivorship, citing the previous joint tenant agreement that linked her to her ex-husband.
The chancery court ruled in July 2019 that Robert Callender had claim to the mineral rights despite Patricia’s assertion, and the appeals court agreed.
“A (property settlement agreement) can terminate a joint tenancy with rights of survivorship,” the court said, adding that Patricia had not objected to the way the rights were divided until after the death of her ex-husband. “The court found that Patricia had waived her right to object the PSA’s division of the mineral interests by accepting the royalty proceeds for years.”
