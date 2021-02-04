McComb fire and police chief gave their cases for how much their depart-ments will need from CARES Act reimbursements to a mostly empty boardroom during a work session Tuesday night.
The city board has previously debated splitting the monies the city received from the federal CARES Act. It reimburses nearly $300,000 for police and fire salaries during the beginning of the pandemic.
Since the city has already paid the salaries, the fire department plans to use its allotment to help pay for a demonstrator truck — a used truck that is slightly cheaper than a brand new one.
The truck costs about $485,000, and the CARES Act funds would be used as a down payment.
Fire Chief Gary McKenzie said money for the remaining payments will come from the department’s insurance rebate fund, but the department needs a financial push from the city to initiate the purchase.
McKenzie is also applying for the Assistance to Firefighters grant. If accepted, it would cover most of the cost a new fire truck, with a 5% match from the city.
The police department is looking to acquire body cameras.
Police Chief Garland Ward, at the request of the board, brought two options for body cameras.
One comes from Pileum Corp. and would include 16 cameras for $19,560, plus $15,840 per year for space on a cloud computer server to store the video footage. The space would cost $98,760 over five years.
The second option, which Ward indicated was his preference, was from a company called Reveal. It includes a one-time payment of $12,940 for 18 body cameras with 8 gigabytes of storage for each camera, along with a two-year warranty.
“If the camera breaks, we can send it back and they will give us a new one. If not, they will only charge us $599 to replace it,” Ward said. “If I’m talking to you while the camera is on, it is recording the conversation and you can see yourself in the video.”
Selectman Devante Johnson was scheduled to direct the topic of splitting the CARES Act funds after the two officials spoke, but due to his absence, along with every other selectman besides Selectman Shawn Williams, who attended by phone, Interim City Administrator Ebony Ross said Johnson asked to hold the item until the next board meeting.
Ross said after the meeting that Johnson had a scheduling conflict that kept him from joining the meeting.
Selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos routinely skip the informal sessions, saying their presence is not required. Selectman Ronnie Brock did not give a reason for his absence, nor did Selectman Donovan Hill, who often misses meetings due to work conflicts.
In another matter, the board heard from David Holloway of Waste Management about the city’s contract. He gave two options for the renewal of a six-year garbage collection contract. The first would be to keep the current service with no change in cost. The other would be to switch going to a service that includes a receptacle for residents that would be picked up by a robotic arm mounted on a garbage truck. It would cost an additional 35 cents per household. Pike County and all of its municipalities would have to agree to the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.