A Summit man who works as a civilian contractor in Afghanistan was present at Bagram Air Base when a suicide bomber and Taliban insurgents launched an attack Wednesday.
A number of people were killed and more than 70 were wounded in the attack.
Jeremy Rogers, 44, was in his room engaged in a video-chat with his wife Alicia back home in Summit when the bomb went off.
“It was like a loud explosion coming three in a row, back to back. He told me he had to let me go and he would call me back,” Alicia said.
When Jeremy called back 45 minutes later, the attack was still under way.
“He was just letting me know that he was OK, and it was still going on,” Alicia said. “You could hear gunfire in the background.”
According to The Associated Press, a suicide bomber followed by six Taliban insurgents targeted a medical facility near Bagram Air Base. Reports of fatalities varied widely, from two to nearly 50. Afghan homes were destroyed and a large mosque was damaged as well. U.S. fighter aircraft bombed the area within minutes of the attack.
Alicia said she was “overwhelmed to begin with, a little taken aback, because of course you think of the ‘what ifs.’ It’s a little traumatizing.”
Jeremy and others on the base were put on lockdown.
“He works for a company that is contracted to the Army, so he’s on base. He has his facilities on base,” said Rogers’ mother, Barbara Rogers of McComb. “When the suicide bomber came, he was actually talking to his wife here in Summit, and she heard it when the bomb went off. She was a basket case all night. They put all the contractors on lockdown. He had to stay in his apartment from 6 a.m. to 9:30 or 10:30 that night. He didn’t have anything to eat or anything.”
On Thursday Jeremy was eating MREs — meals ready to eat.
“He was scheduled to leave that day (Wednesday) to come home so he missed his flight,” Barbara Rogers said.
Alicia is hoping he’ll make it home this weekend for a few weeks’ furlough.
A North Pike graduate, Rogers has worked overseas for a couple of years now.
Alicia said Jeremy has been in some dicey situations before, but this was “probably one of the closest.”
“I tell him not to tell me too much,” she said with a laugh.
