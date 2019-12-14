Newly elected Pike County officials will take their oaths of office at a ceremony 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the main upstairs courtroom at the courthouse in Magnolia.
However, four incoming Pike County supervisors will take an interim oath of office 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the supervisors board room. That’s because the four outgoing supervisors will resign effective Dec. 31 in order not to miss a month’s retirement check, explained board president Chuck Lambert at a meeting Friday.
Submitting letters of resignation were Lambert and fellow supervisors Luke Brewer, Faye Hodges and Gary Honea.
They appointed incoming supervisors Robert Accardo, Lee Fortenberry, Jake Gazzo and Sam Hall to fill in between Dec. 31 and the start of the new term Jan. 6.
During that interim, Accardo will replace Lambert as president since both are from District 3, and Fortenberry will replace Honea as vice president since both are from District 5.
Accardo will open the first meeting of the new term 10 a.m. Jan. 6, and the new board will appoint officers.
The state retirement system leaves outgoing officials with little alternative to resigning early, Lambert said.
“Under the retirement system, if we stay till the end of the term (Jan. 6), we can’t get our first retirement check till Feb. 1st,” he said.
Progress made at Gateway
Supervisors accepted a $904,845 bid from Greenbriar of Brookhaven to lay sewer line along Gateway Industrial Park Road.
They also approved a payment of $316,188 to Dickerson & Bowen for work paving the Gateway road and adjacent stretches of Holden and Wardlaw roads.
The final inspection of the paving and striping job took place Tuesday, Lambert said. He asked board attorney Wayne Dowdy to draw up documents for the board to transfer the road to the City of McComb, which will take over maintenance.
Both infrastructure jobs used funds appropriated by the Legislature.
“We need to thank the Legislature again for that,” Lambert said. “Gateway Park, with what we’ve done, will pretty much be developed.”
In other business, supervisors:
• Agreed to buy a $255 quarter-page ad in the Enterprise-Journal Pulse magazine’s wedding issue advertising the county multipurpose center, which is often used for weddings and receptions.
• At the recommendation of county prosecutor David Brewer, accepted the resignation of special county propsecutor Ben Gilbert and hired Robin Dickerson.
• Noted the resignation of Frank Hughes from the road department.
• Reappointed Pat Brumfield to the Pike County Economic Development Board.
• Approved a $243 travel advance for lodging for justice court clerk Andranette Jordan to a three-day conference at Jackson in February.
• Received an invitation to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Mississippi annual banquet and hall of fame induction 6 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
