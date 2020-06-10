A Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center employee was fired Monday after he posted a racist post on Facebook.
Hospital CEO Charla Rowley said in a statement Monday that the employee, who worked in radiology, was fired in response to the post.
“I am extremely distraught and disappointed. Southwest Health System does not tolerate the promotion of racism, hate or inequality,” Rowley said. “We strive to provide an environment of opportunity, a place of respect, a place of family.
Rowley said the job of the hospital is to work to improve the lives of the community through their healthcare, but the hospital wants to promote a sense of unity instead of division.
“Respect, Honesty, Responsibility and Trust are the foundational principles of our Health System. We refuse to accept anything less,” she continued. “To our staff, patients and community, please know this individual’s comments are not reflective of our values and beliefs.
“On behalf of Southwest Health System, please accept my sincere apology for the comments made by this former employee. Southwest Health System remains committed to being part of the solution we all seek.”
The termination apparently spawned from a now-deleted post responding to another post explaining Black Lives Matter as opposed to All Lives Matter.
Leading up to the announcement of the firing, Facebook users tagged Rowley and the hospital in the post written by Randy Jones.
The post read: “True, but the statement that Black Lives Matters seems counter productive and somewhat Racist! If it read, ‘Our Lives Matter!’ it would basically convey the message without offending or excluding anyone. Or doesn’t the Left still preach inclusiveness anymore? In my eyes, BLM has turned into a terrorist organization, spreading mayhem and destruction unnecessarily, for a cause that almost everyone agrees with! There are very few die hard hate filled Racist anymore, unless you count BLM!”
This comment sparked a wave of opposition. Not only was the original post deleted, but the employee also deleted his Facebook in response to the backlash.
Rowley didn’t respond to messages about the firing.
