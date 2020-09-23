Fire destroys abandoned house

A fire destroyed an abandoned house at the intersection of South Prewett and First streets in Magnolia Monday night.
The house was fully involved when Magnolia Fire Department arrived on the scene around 9 p.m., Fire Chief Terrell Bell said.
The house was a total loss, and it took six trucks from the responding agencies about 45 minutes to extinguish the flames.
Bell didn’t think any extenuating circumstances like weather contributed to the fire. “It was that old pine,” he said.
The 3,000-square-foot house has been abandoned since 2007.
The cause of Monday night’s fire was unknown as of Tuesday. The state fire marshal will arrive in Magnolia this morning to open an investigation.
Agencies assisting Magnolia Fire Department were Sunny Hill and Fernwood fire departments and Magnolia Police Department.
