Cotton returns to former police chief job

A bit of deja vu occurred during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Summit Town Council when Mayor Percy Robinson swore in Kenny Cotton as police chief.
The former Pike County sheriff was chief before taking elected office in 2016. He served one term as sheriff and lost re-election in November, the same month the town’s former police chief, James Isaac, died. The council hired Cotton to replace Isaac last month. Officer Kevin Kirk has been serving as interim chief.
“Thank y’all for allowing me to come back and work for you,” Cotton said after taking the oath of office.
In a special called meeting before the work session, councilmen closed out a half million-dollar grant-funded sewer line overhaul by accepting the final invoice and change order.
The council agreed to pay $2,500 to grant administrator The Ferguson Group, $62,971 to contractor Greenbriar Digging and $2,850 to Dungan Engineering, pending finalization of the project.
Robinson said some areas where the work was being done on Thomas Street need sodding, which will require drier weather, and part of Peach Street needs paving.
The town will need to transfer $65,822 in water and sewer funds to cover the final payment, and the council will vote on that transaction next week.
The change order for a reduction in materials dropped the $591,000 price tag for the work by $2,893.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.