McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley will return to a role familiar to him after the city board voted unanimously this week to place the job of city administrator on his shoulders while officials look for a replacement.
Lockley will function in the dual roles of mayor and city administrator.
The board voted with no discussion on the matter, all but confirming the departure of former interim City Administrator Ebony Ross. She left during a tense situation late last month, although city officials still won’t confirm that she has resigned.
“I was asked by a board member if I would be willing to serve as the CA until one has been selected, and my response was, ‘If it is the consensus of the board, I would serve,’ ” Lockley said Thursday.
Lockley said he had some reservations about being placed in the position and hopes to have the administrator’s duties for no longer than two months.
He said he spoke with board attorney Angela Cockerham to make sure it was legal for him to occupy both seats, and she said the city’s special charter does not forbid it.
This is not Lockley’s first time in the administrator’s seat. He has previously served as a deputy public works director, a selectman and as city administrator.
It also was not the first time his name was passed around for both roles.
When the board terminated the previous city administrator Dirkland Smith last June, a similar measure failed and the board instead put zoning director Henry Green in the job. But he resigned a week later, leading to the choice of Ross, then a utility billing manager.
Though the city has continually refused to name former Ross as the subject of multiple closed-door meetings on the last week of February, the position of administrator is now empty, and Ross has not been seen in board meetings since the meeting the board accepted a resignation.
Lockley would not say why the board refused to identify the employee who the board asked to resign, saying it’s a personnel and possible legal matter.
Ross previously confirmed with the Enterprise-Journal that she was the employee who was asked to resign.
Meanwhile, the city has posted an advertisement for the city administrator’s job.
According to the ad, qualified candidates must have a college degree in public administration, political science, business management or a closely related field, and five years of experience as a municipal administrator.
The city is accepting applications through April 15.
