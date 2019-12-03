LIBERTY — Road maintenance is a priority seemingly always at the top of the list for Amite County supervisors, who opened sealed bids Monday for the equipment and supplies needed to keep their road crews running.
The board tabled discussion on bids for asphalt after discrepancies between products requested by the purchasing department and those offered by Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions Inc. of Jackson became apparent. Ergon submitted a lower quote than the only other bidder, Blacklidge Emulsions of Gulfport, but supervisors instructed the purchasing department to inquire whether Ergon’s substitution of one type of asphalt in the bidding is a suitable replacement.
Supervisors also selected a $42 bid from Puckett Machinery of Natchez for grader blades with bolts for $1.23 each. They selected that bid over a $58 per blade offer from Wear Parts and Equipment of Aurora, Colo.
Supervisors accepted a bid from Dickerson & Bowen Inc. of Brookhaven for concrete gravel at $10.75 per ton.
Summit Food Service won a bid to feed jail inmates. The company will provide three meals daily at $6.80 per meal up to 14 inmates. The cost per meal will drop to $3.89 if jail population increases above that threshold. The jail rarely sees more than 14 inmates, Chief Deputy Rodney Murray said.
Murray said the county contracted with the company the previous two years and the department was pleased with its service.
“They take care of everything,” he said.
In other business, the board:
• Authorized outgoing circuit clerk Debbie Kirkland to close her official accounts with First Bank after all settlements are made effective the second week of January. Kirkland will retire at the beginning of 2020. The board authorized Circuit Clerk-elect Celeste McIntyre to open official accounts with First Bank.
• Hired part-time tax office employee Amanda Cothren. In October tax assessor/collector Eunice Blake asked to hire part-time help for the tax office until the end of February.
• Hired solid waste department full-time driver Jerry Cupit and roll-off driver Roderick Winfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.