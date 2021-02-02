BROOKHAVEN — The Brookhaven Camellia Society’s 68th annual show is coming up Saturday with a plant sale starting at 8 a.m., entries of blooms received from 8 to 10:30, and public viewing from 2 to 5 p.m.
The show will be held at The Homestead off Highway 51 just north of Highway 84 in Brookhaven.
The show dates to 1953 when Bill Perkins Sr. and others chartered the society under the auspices and guidelines of the American Camellia Society.
This was done in many towns and cities across the state and beyond, but few still exist or remain active, said Brook-haven society president and show chairman Bill Perkins Jr.
In Mississippi, only one other society than Brook-haven continues to be active to any degree. It is the Gulf Coast Camellia Society based in Gulfport but with members from Pascagoula to Bay St. Louis, Waveland and all in-between.
McComb, tagged the Camellia City, may have had a society at one time but no longer does in spite of the abundance of vibrant camellia bushes with blooms bursting with color during the cooler months from September till April.
Though the Brookhaven show is a competition for some growers, for many others it’s simply an opportunity to display and view hundreds of blooms.
Blooms can be entered by anyone from anywhere at The Event Center at The Homestead at Brookhaven Nurseries. The Homestead is just north of Highway 84 on the left with a huge lawn and long drive leading to a stately two-story home.
“Try to determine the species before arriving but don’t let that stop you from bringing them and entering them in the show,” Perkins said.
The display is arranged by the members per ACS guidelines, keeping the show consistent with other shows across the US.
The Homestead, now a guest house, is the former residence of Frank and Kay Burns, who operated Brookhaven Nurseries for over 70 years. The greenhouses are long gone, but the Event Center behind the house hosts weddings, galas and other events as well as the camellia show.
Burns was renowned for his nursery including a large selection of camellias. He was and remains to this day an avid fan of camellias and member of the BCS.
As a tribute to this passion, the Frank and Kay Burns Memorial Camellia Trail has been created beneath a grove of mature pines along the drive for all to enjoy. People attending the show are encouraged to take the time to enjoy this botanical treat.
The Mizell Camellia Hill Nursery from Folsom, La., will hold a plant sale outside the show with a large variety of camellias and other plants at special show prices.
“We encourage all to come, whether to share your blooms or to appreciate those brought by others locally or from as far away as Texas and the Carolinas,” Perkins said. “Entering blooms and the public viewing are free thanks to our sponsors.”
There are prizes for winners, raffles for a Kay Kaberlein painting of a camellia, camellia plants and more.
For more information, contact Perkins at (601) 757-4502.
