City overlay project underway

McComb officials are pleased with the progress made on the city’s milling and overlay project, with seven of the 51 streets completed and counting.
“I’m happy with the areas they’ve done already,” Public Works Director Alice Barnes said. “So far, so good.”
As of Tuesday, Dickerson and Bowen Inc., the contractors responsible for executing the project, have finished seven streets, all of which are in Ward 1. Seminole Drive, Arrowhead Drive West, Arrowhead Drive East, West Avenue, Llewellyn Avenue and the intersection of Chickasaw Drive and Pawnee Drive have been resurfaced.
The contractors were working on 4th Street on Tuesday and Wednesday, with other equipment on 6th Street.
During the work session, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley asked Barnes if the city would be working on making sure the new streets had a smooth transition to the shoulders to keep residents’ cars from scraping the newly overlaid asphalt. Barnes said they are making sure everything was level.
“When they overlay it, we specifically asked for them to try to stay as level as they possibly can so there is not a lot of shoulder work we would have to do,” she said. “We will go out and see what we have to do.”
The projects, which started on Oct. 1, should be complete by May 2021, according to Barnes.
n n n
In other news, Lockley gave an update on the entertainment district during the Tuesday night work session. He said he is working on getting the boundary amendments, which would add Cafe Dupre to the district, finished for the board meeting next Tuesday.
“I’m going to do my best to have it ready for the board meeting Tuesday night,” he said.
“I have one person already inquiring whether or not they will be eligible for that accelerated depreciation, and he won’t be eligible until we get it up to the state tax office and they approve it.”
Selectman Shawn Williams asked if the board would have to pay additional fees from the legal description designer and Neel Schaffer, who is over the project. Lockley said there would be, but noted the fee would not be astronomical. He said the original design’s legal description fee was only $400.
“All he is doing is making an adjustment to that description, and I don’t think Neel Schaffer is going to short change us an arm and a leg for that change on the map,” Lockley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.