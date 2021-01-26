North Pike trustees put a limited administrative leave in place on Thursday for employees who test positive for COVID-19, joining South Pike, Walthall County and other school districts around the state.
The decision is a local extension of leave that was authorized and paid for by the federal government last year, which included provisions for school employees who may have needed to be out for child care purposes or quarantine due to possible exposure.
The federal government has not passed an extension or new authorization for the leave provisions, but Superintendent Dennis Penton said he believed the limited leave he proposed, only for employees who actually test positive for the virus, will protect the district’s employees.
“The finances of this are going to be on us, so we narrowed it to this, and I think this will cover our biggest issues,” Penton said.
The leave policy adopted Thursday allows for 10 days cumulative leave, meaning employees who have already used 10 days’ leave under the federal program will not get more leave from the district, and employees who used some days but not a full 10 will be able to use the balance below 10 days that they did not use before.
North Pike’s leave, like that adopted by Walthall County, will expire March 31 unless the board extends the leave further or the federal government passes another bill addressing leave.
The leave was made retroactive to Jan. 1. The federal leave expired on Dec. 31.
South Pike extended COVID leave locally to the end of the school year.
“I think it’s important to keep it short and re-evaluate then,” Penton said. “As with all things COVID, you never know what’s going to happen.
“I felt what we have is adequate, and will give our employees some relief.”
