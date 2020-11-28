After years of starts and stops on a plan to create an entertainment district in McComb, the city board put the brakes once again on the matter Tuesday, with selectmen looking to revise the proposed boundary lines.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley produced an ordinance that would finalize the proposed district that’s been in discussion since the board took office.
The goal of the entertainment district is to promote the city’s cultural heritage while encouraging sorely needed development in and around downtown.
Businesses could use a five-year accelerated depreciation distinction that allows for more tax deductions at a much faster rate than market value, Lockley said.
The district’s proposed boundaries currently follow the west side of Broadway from Kramertown north to Kentucky Avenue, then east across the railroad tracks, picking up a block of Michigan Avenue and East New York Avenue and ending at the intersection of Summit and Desoto streets.
Lockley has said the district meant to draw more entertainment-focused businesses, including art studios, bars and music venues, but it can also apply to any property owner, including homeowners, in the district.
The board voted unanimously to table the ordinance until the next meeting after Cameron urged the board to reconsider the boundaries to include Cafe Dupre, a seafood restaurant that’s just outside of the proposed boundaries.
“There is a particular business that is not included that I feel like should be,” he said. “It is not going to be a big deal. I think the lines of the map need to be altered very slightly. I personally would like to see this item tabled.
“I had them come to me and, with all due respect. ... It is the only one that way that is literally across the centerline of the street. I’d be extremely upset if it were me."
Lockley said that the approval of the ordinance would have finalized the district, letting residents and business owners in the area benefit from a five-year accelerated depreciation agreement.
Lockley noted that the proposed district specs had been available for months and had been printed in the paper multiple times, so he believed the owners of the restaurant had ample time to act.
“I don’t have any control. Understand, we have had it out there for several weeks to look at and make any recommendations,” Lockley said.
Selectman Donovan Hill, in his first meeting since October, attended by phone and asked Cameron if the business had shown any interest before the plans were finalized. Cameron said they did not know about it. Lockley said the owners had ample chance to learn about the project, noting it had been in the Enterprise-Journal in stories and through legal notices, on social media and the radio.
Lockley said it could lead the city to pay another fee to redraft the legal boundaries if the board decided to change the border of the district for the business. Hill asked Lockley if he would see how much the fee would be, and Lockley agreed, adding that he would bring it up in the next board meeting.
