Woodall makes history

If anyone would have asked Sonya Woodall a year ago if she would be police chief in Magnolia anytime soon, she would have laughed off the notion.
Woodall, who has worked at for the police department most of her adult life, rising to the rank of assistant chief, got the job last week and replaces Ray Reynolds, who is taking Woodall’s old job as assistant chief after leading the department for 20 years.
“I am humbled, and I am excited. I am still overwhelmed. If someone would have told me this year I would be chief of police, I wouldn’t have believed them,” she said. “I think this appointment has really opened doors for younger females that are about to get into the profession and want to move up.”
Woodall, 44, started her career in law enforcement at 19, when she joined the jail staff as a corrections officer. She took a job as a receptionist for the Magnolia Police Department but quickly was put onto the streets.
“I was about 21 when I started here, and I applied as a receptionist,” she said. “After being here a few days, (Rennolds) said, ‘I think you are a little more aggressive, I would like to use you on the street.’
“At first I said I didn’t know, but I agreed to go to the academy and become a police officer. It is running through my veins now.”
Woodall will be the first woman and first Black woman to be promoted to chief in Southwest Mississippi, an achievement Woodall said she was elated to receive.
Growing up in Magnolia, Woodall said it can be a challenge to police a small city where you know everyone, but she tries to be fair and doesn’t cut slack or put pressure on anyone regardless of ties.
“It is a male-dominated profession. It gets hard, but if it is what you want to do, you just have to push forward,” Woodall said. “Some police officers serve a community they are strangers to. I know everybody, and most everybody knew me growing up.
“I had to tell everybody, ‘You break the law, you are going to have to pay for it,’ and they realized that I wasn’t going to sway. I don’t have that problem anymore.”
Woodall said female officers often have to overachieve just to garner the respect of their peers. Since her promotion, she has received promising calls from other law enforcement officials around the county and hopes for a continued positive relationship with all municipalities and county law officials.
Mayor Tammy Witherspoon said Reynolds decided to step down from the chief’s job.
“They are a great team. Crime is low; they got a handle on it, and they work great together,” she said.
Witherspoon said she was proud to promote Woodall to the top of the chain of command.
“I think she is going to be a wonderful chief. She is the first woman in Southwest Mississippi. That is major,” Witherspoon said. “I am excited for Sonya. She brings a lot of energy and a lot of heart that we need in the City of Magnolia.”
Others appointed to posts
Witherspoon took office in July, and has hit the ground running on working on the fiscal year budget that is due next month and securing her department head appointments and reappointments.
The mayor said she was proud to make her newest appointments, including promoting municipal judge pro tem Shequeena McKenzie to judge and appointing Tasha Dillon to the city clerk position, among other appointments.
“Mrs. Tasha Dillon is a bulldog. She comes with years of experience writing grants, being McComb’s tourism director and having a business degree,” Witherspoon said.
The board approved all appointments unanimously, Witherspoon said, adding that she hopes for continued cooperation between the board in the coming term.
Witherspoon also appointed state Sen. Barbara Blackmon as city attorney, John Wilkinson as Public Works Director and Bradford Blackmon as city prosecutor.
Trideana Lenard was reappointed as court clerk, Jason Tate as public defender and Smithie Buie Jr. as zoning administrator.
“I’m happy about this new team that I have that can help me move forward and get the things that need to be done, done for the city of Magnolia,” Wither-spoon said. “I can’t wait to give an update to the board about their appointments and how they’re doing. They are stepping up and doing a great job. I can’t be more proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.