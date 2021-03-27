No Azalea Ball but plenty of golf balls for JA

Joe Kyzar’s golf ball won him $500 Saturday, and he didn’t even have to pick up a putter.
His golf ball, one of hundreds dropped from a paraglider, landed the closest to the bullseye of a large target painted onto Southwest Mississippi Community College’s practice field.
That was the premise of Junior Auxiliary of McComb’s Golf Ball Drop, the nonprofit’s major fundraiser for this year.
Typically, the annual Azalea Ball helps fund the JA’s community outreach programs for children, but precautions around Covid-19 prevented the organization from holding the event this spring.
“Without a ball, we wouldn’t be able to fund the year. We rely on that plus all our donors,” said Stephanie Ricks, McComb JA public relations chair.
So JA turned to a different kind of ball to fund their projects.
Over the past month, the public was able to buy $10 tickets to the unique raffle. Each ticket’s number was copied onto a golf ball, all of which were released from Neil Burnette’s powered paraglider Saturday.
Foreman Utility Services LLC donated the golf balls.
McComb JA anticipates raising $7,500 from the ticket sales. On top of that, Kyzar donated his $500 winnings back to the organization.
Ricks said the earnings will help JA move forward with their annual projects at local schools.
Despite virus precautions and their effects on school schedules, JA was still able to reach students over the past year too.
Fill Up Build Up, through which JA sends goodie bags of snacks and hygiene home with children in need, wasn’t disrupted. Through Kind Kids, JA members were able to perform an anti-bullying skit at one school and send video of it to other schools.
Senior girls in Crown Club got involved by hosting a sports equipment donation drive at Summit Fire Department. Elementary kids made crafts based on a book through Ready to Read.
“We were going to do whatever it took to continue our community outreach with the children,” Ricks said. “We even have taken it a little bit further.”
When they felt they couldn’t do as much for students as in a normal year, members sent care packages to nursing homes, first responders and essential workers.
Ricks thanks donors, school staff and members of the community for making JA’s work possible.
Monetary donations to Junior Auxiliary of McComb can be sent to P.O. Box 111, McComb, MS, 39648.
