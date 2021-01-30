A Summit family is looking for help after a 6-year-old boy was severly injured in a car wreck, leading a family member to create a GoFundMe to help them with medical and living expenses.
Owen Cole, 6, was badly injured in a car wreck last weekend that put him in the hospital with a torn colon, fractured ribs, fractured and dislocated vertebrae and bruising on his lungs.
Cole had emergency surmise that removed half of his colon, and will have to undergo another surgery this week where a spinal surgeon will have to put eight screws in his spine to fix the damage.
His great-aunt, Rebecca Dunaway, created a GoFundMe campaign for Cole.
Cole, and his mother Autumn Cole, who are both from Summit, are staying at Blair E. Baston Children’s Hospital, where Owen is in the intensive care unit.
Dunaway said she was thankful to all the people who have donated so far.
“Please, please pray that Owen will recover from this well. I never ask for prayers on (Facebook), but my son is about to go through so much, so young,” Autumn Cole said in an update. “I cant do anything to take all this away from him, all I can do is ask people to pray.”
As of Friday, the campaign raised $780 of its $5,000 goal, all raised in a single day with nine donars. Those interested in donating to the fundraiser can visit www.gofundme.com/f/owen-cole-car-accident.
