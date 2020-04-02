Feeding the children

Pike County children continue to get school lunches as every school district in the county has set forth a food pickup or delivery service in the wake of COVID-19 closing schools for the past three weeks.
North Pike Superintendent Dennis Penton said the district has six dropoff locations with five buses running the roads, which was down from eight stops and six buses.
Penton said once the district got rid of the two less active stops, it has better management but is still trying to strike a balance.
“It is an adjustment process,” Penton said. “Some sites are better than others, so we are moving around lunches to the buses that need the extra.”
Despite some stops running out and others underperforming, Penton said he wanted to see more participation in the program.
“We are getting a pretty good reception, but it seems participation is not what we hoped for,” Penton said. “We’re hoping the children who need the food will get it.”
Penton said he has seen school districts closing the food programs around the state, and he fears without more participation, North Pike will have to stop the program.
“It is more than likely that we will be closing the food program based on data from today,” Penton said.
The six locations as of Wednesday were the Pike County Health Department, Pricedale One-Stop, J.C. Lewis trailer park, Summit Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 2 and the Friendship fire station. Anyone who has a child present at a stop can grab a box, which contains a school lunch and breakfast for the next morning.
Families can also go to North Pike High School band hall and North Pike Upper Elementary School’s west parking lot from 10:30 to 11 a.m. every day.
South Pike Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said her district has a similar program. Buses take food to various churches in the community as well as different schools in the district.
Eva Gordon Lower Elementary School, Osyka Elementary School, Unity Baptist Church, St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Kelly Baptist Church, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Sherman M.B. Church, Star Hill Church of Christ Holiness, Rose Hill M.B. Church and Tangipahoa Baptist Church are all sites in the South Pike feeding program, which takes place 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
South Pike requires parents have their children, up to age 18, present when picking up the meal.
Scott said the program is still going but, like North Pike, does not know how long it can continue.
“We are monitoring our program on a daily basis,” Scott said. “We are, however, running short on gloves and are unable to secure any additional ones. Taking that into consideration and the rise in cases, we may be forced to stop sooner than later.”
McComb School District is also doing a lunch service with bus stops, but Nutrition Director Sue Ellen Codding said the district will discontinue the bus stops on Friday and stick strictly to curbside pickup 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Otken Elementary and Higgins Middle schools because it is easier to control sanitation.
“We are going strong, but we are constantly analyzing and adjusting as we go in an effort to keep everyone safe,” Codding said.
She said that moving solely to curbside pickup will allow personnel to mix hot meals into the lunch rotation as well.
“It’s not going to be every day, but we will be working them in as much as possible to give people a change and some variety and to use the food resources we currently have available,” Codding said.
Codding said the district has a full supply of gloves and plenty of masks to keep the operation going, and was recently given reusable masks that can be washed, disinfected and used multiple times.
School board member Betsy Murrell volunteers in the meal program at Higgins Middle School. She started by delivering the meals, but now she packages them.
“I am on the school board, so when it first started, I went to see if they needed help,” Murrell said. “I asked if they needed help, and they said yes.”
She said the reception has been great, and most people are thankful to get the free meals to supplement their days.
“Feels good to give back,” Murrell said.
She said she is not afraid of contracting the virus while volunteering because workers are following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and the Mississippi State Department of Health. She also said the MSD’s meal program is going strong.
“I think it is a very good thing that the school district is doing,” Murrell said. “This is all uncharted territory, so it is a learning process on what needs to be done, but I think what McComb (School District) is doing right now is working.”
