North Pike officials expect many of their students will need extra help to catch up on the time and material missed this spring due to school closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Dennis Penton asked the school board on Thursday to approve additional support positions for aides or tutors to work with groups or individuals as needed.
“We anticipate that students will need lots of remediation because of the time lost this year,” Penton said. “We would spread these employees around the district at the appropriate levels.”
He said the district should be able to use federal funding and state school improvement funds to hire the additional personnel.
Board members voted unanimously for the proposal, which only creates the positions. Penton said the district would advertise for applicants and bring recommendations for hire, if the board sees fit, later.
Keeping the positions for future years will depend on the availability of funding as well as the perceived need, he said.
Though many districts, including North Pike, are preparing to begin the fall semester on time, with students in school buildings, Penton said the Mississippi Department of Education is surveying the state’s districts about the kinds of support they might need for prolonged distance learning.
He said MDE would use the survey answers, which were due by Friday, to develop a proposal for a state distance learning program to be presented to the legislature for funding.
Once the proposal is developed, districts “can then decide to participate, or we can implement our own program,” Penton said.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted a $7,455 grant from BlueCross BlueShield of Mississippi to support and expand the high school’s greenhouse growing program.
• Approved Pike National Bank as the district’s depository, at 0.41% interest for one year or 0.66% interest for three years. The next highest interest rate bid came from First Bank, at 0.3% and 0.4%. Trustmark and State Bank also submitted bids.
• Accepted a bid of $1.08 per gallon for liquid propane gas from Ferrellgas. Herring Gas bid $1.18 per gallon.
• Heard from Penton that the district received no quotes on liability insurance.
“We’ll have to have a special meeting before the end of month, or we’ll be uninsured,” Penton said.
• Approved a change order of $275 for work on heating and air conditioning systems.
• Approved updates to the Career and Technical Center curriculum plans
