A man found shot in McComb on Thanksgiving was still in critical condition earlier this week.
Stanley Ginn Jr. of Gulfport was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to his chest, lying on the sidewalk on the 400 block of Earl Street last Thursday around 8:20 p.m., said Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
Ginn was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center then airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was unresponsive and in critical condition.
A member of Ginn’s family said he was in McComb visiting family for the holiday. He is a father of a 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.
Ginn had surgery Sunday and was still not conscious enough to speak to police on Wednesday.
n n n
Lamonte Kelly, 21, of Summit, was arrested last week on a statutory rape charge.
Kelly is charged with having sexual relations with an 11-year-old who has since turned 12, said McComb police Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
Kelly was arrested without incident at his home Wednesday. He is a student at Southwest Mississippi Community College, Carter said.
n n n
In other cases being investigated by McComb police, a vehicle was taken and others were burglarized.
A 2016 Kia Sorento belonging to Erma Gipson was taken from the 500 block of Cameron Street around 5:45 a.m. Sunday.
Keshunte Holmes, Gipson’s daughter-in-law who was in possession of the vehicle at the time, told police she cranked the vehicle and went back inside, and it was gone when she returned, Carter said.
In a separate case, a 2007 GMC Yukon was broken into around 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, on the 900 block of Wilson Street. Power tools, four or five bottles of cologne and a pair of iPod headphones were taken from the vehicle, Carter said.
An attempted vehicle burglary was also reported at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center sleep lab on Saturday, Nov. 21. There was damage to the vehicle but nothing taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.