Osyka aldermen last week laid the groundwork for services to the city in the next year.
The town board approved contract extensions with WGK Engineering and Surveyors for annual engineering services, BBI Inc. for computer hardware and software support, and Waste Management for trash collection, with no price increase for the next year.
The board also voted to advertise for engineering services and administration services for a community development block grant, as required under terms of the grant.
While other firms may apply, the town has in recent years selected its usual company, WGK, for engineering services, and the Ferguson Group for administrative services. The board designated itself as the review committee for proposals received.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request from Danny and Sonya Brown to move a new trailer to 341 Holland Drive, pending payment of $500 for a permit.
• Noted a request from the Osyka Civic Club for the mayor and board to rise in the Christmas parade Saturday.
• Received a thank-you note from PALS for a $200 donation. The town will also contribute $100 monthly to the animal shelter, pursuant to the board’s vote in November.
• Heard from board attorney Wayne Dowdy that there had been no change in status on any lawsuits in which the town is involved.
• Noted a water loss of 23.53% for November, down from 28.4% in October and 36.41% in September.
• Received $850 in fines and fees for November.
• Learned police wrote 10 tickets in November, including two each for driving with a suspended license and driving without a license, and one each for simple assault, trespassing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, contempt of court, public drunkenness and shoplifting.
