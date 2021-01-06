Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, D-McComb, sees the upcoming legislative session as a second chance to ban the box.
Witherspoon’s Ban the Box Act, introduced and passed by the Senate in the 2020 session, sought to remove from job applications a question asking if the applicant has ever been convicted of a crime.
The bill never left the House before the end of the session, and Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson, declared it dead in June when negotiators in the house failed to act on it.
Now Witherspoon is bringing the bill back with the change that it would remove the question only from applications for government jobs, not private jobs.
She hopes to see private businesses eventually follow suit.
“All that does is prohibit states, cities and governments from putting that on the initial application,” Witherspoon said. “They have the education, the experience. Give the applicant a fair chance. Usually when someone sees that box checked, the application goes straight in the garbage.”
There is always the chance to bring up the issue of previous convictions in an interview, she added.
She hopes the end result of the bill would be more former prisoners successfully re-entering the workforce.
Ban the Box is just one of the changes Witherspoon hopes to see through the state’s criminal justice legislation. She wants to get former prisoners not only back in jobs but also back in voting booths.
State law currently prohibits people convicted of a list of 22 felonies, including murder and larceny, from ever being able to vote unless they are pardoned by the governor or individually approved to do so by legislative vote.
Witherspoon also believes possession of small amounts of marijuana shouldn’t carry jail time and should be more equivalent to a traffic violation.
“I would like to see more funding going to rehabilitation programs, drug court programs, halfway houses,” she said. “We have to have some services so when they get out they can be productive citizens and they won’t re-offend and go back.”
Other causes Witherspoon plans to continue supporting in the senate include pay equity across genders and races and Medicaid expansion for rural hospitals and mental health services.
n n n
The area’s other state senator, Republican Melanie Sojourner of Natchez, said it’s time for the Legislature to rethink how it allots funds for infrastructure improvement.
Sen. Melanie Sojourner, R-Natchez, said the state has gotten into the habit of treating the Mississippi Department of Transportation as the catch-all agency to remedy the state’s infrastructure woes.
“Every time we earmark money for infrastructure, we put it back in MDOT’s general fund,” she said. “I would like to see a greater portion of our infrastructure money go back to counties and cities with very, very tight strings on them. I really think that’s where our biggest problem is.”
County supervisors and engineers have noted cuts in recent years to State Aid road funding and the Local Systems Bridge Program. This has occurred as new regulations put more stringent standards on county bridges, resulting in closures. Meanwhile, the cost for bridge inspections has risen exponentially, at times leading to delays in inspections and repairs, and prolonged closures.
Sojourner said she believes Gov. Tate Reeves’ proposal to eliminate Mississippi’s income tax — if it gets traction from lawmakers — will be met with a proposed swap for more fuel taxes, which she said she would not support.
“Now they’re looking at eliminating the income tax and increasing the gas tax,” she said, adding that she’s heard nothing about increasing funding for local infrastructure.
“We keep earmarking additional revenues for infrastructure but we keep dumping it in the same pot,” she said.
