McComb’s Salvation Army is a small operation with a big mission — helping those with the greatest need for assistance across eight Mississippi counties and four Louisiana parishes.
Director Brenda Kates and social worker LaVerne Quinn outlined the organization’s efforts to the McComb Exchange Club on Thursday.
They noted that McComb’s service center is the only footprint the Salvation Army has in southwest Mississippi. Its closest chapters are in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Hattiesburg and Jackson. Kates said that makes McComb a relatively small town to host a Salvation Army facility, adding that the local organization’s service area includes Hammond, La., a larger city.
The Salvation Army has operated in McComb since the 1940s, when it opened with a corps office — with officials in the organization holding ranks such as lieutenant and captain — and a church, Kates said. In recent years, the Salvation Army’s McComb unit has alternated from a corps office to just a service center and Kates said higher-ranking officials in the organization have indicated that it will remain a service center.
“The Salvation Army is more than you think. In fact, I like to say it is the best kept secret in town,” said Kates, who has worked with the organization since 2006.
Kates said the Salvation Army provides financial assistance for those who need help paying their rent, mortgage and utilities or obtaining food and shelter.
“Our financial program is operated on a funds-available basis,” she said.
Quinn assesses their situation and determines how much assistance they can receive.
“They have to be able to prove the hardship to LaVerne or me for assistance,” Kates said. “It has to be a bona fide, legitimate emergency. Once LaVerne has vetted the emergency, we can work up to one month on one bill.”
The Salvation Army also helps families recover from disaster, whether that include s a natural disaster such as a tornado or hurricane or something more isolated such as a house fire.
Quinn said she handles about 50 to 65 cases for assistance per month, with most of people seeking assistance because of homelessness, recent unemployment or lost wages.
“What we see the most is a lot of unmet needs in the county,” Kates said. “A lot of people just can't make ends meet.”
The local Salvation Army deployed to North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew and to Baton Rouge following the historic flood of 2016.
When Hurricane Barry recently posed a threat to the area that fortunately did not materialize, Kates and Quinn were coordinating with local emergency management officials to find out how they could best help with response and recovery efforts.
The Salvation Army works year round but it’s most visible between Thanksgiving and Christmas, when its red kettle campaign takes place. Kettle donations make up a significant share of its revenue, and the organization’s thrift store on Highway 51 in McComb pulls in the most money year round, Kates said.
Its Angel Tree program helps provide toys and clothes to needy children at Christmas.
And the organization has partnered with Centenary United Methodist Church and the McComb Market to provide Thanksgiving dinners to the needy, elderly and disabled for the past five years.
In the summer, the organization sends children from low-income families to Camp Hidden Lake in Lexington.
“With those programs, we have spent over $45,000 and $50,000,” Kates said.
She urged more people in the community to support the Salvation Army by making donations of money and items to be sold in its thrift store, contributing to the red kettles during the holidays, supporting the Angel Tree program, playing in its annual golf tournament and volunteering their time.
Kates said community partners such as the McComb Market, What-a-Combo, Popeyes, Sunflower and Pepsi help the organization, as do a number of local hotels that help provide temporary lodging for people seeking assistance.
Asked about who many people generally get back on their feet after seeking out assistance from the Salvation Army, Kates said “all of them.”
“When a client comes in, we take care of them from start to finish,” she said.
