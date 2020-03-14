Coronavirus fears are leading to the cancellation of local events, including circuit court proceedings in Pike and Lincoln counties.
Circuit judges Michael Taylor and David Strong cancelled court proceedings set for next week, court administrators announced.
“Out of an abundance of caution due to the issues regarding the coronavirus, Judge Taylor will not hold court next week,” Taylor’s administrator Laurie Chassion said in an email.
Court was expected to resume on Monday, March 23.
The Miss Mattie Foundation announced it was postponing a fundraising brunch that was to be held at The Caboose Restaurant on April 4.
“We will reschedule at a later date,” organizers said in an email. “For those businesses that have mailed sponsorship donations, we will mail tickets when a new date has been set or refund your money if you request in writing for us to do so. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but the health of our supporters and our beloved Miss Mattie is our first concern.”
Two events that were to be held at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center — the South Central Louisiana and Mississippi Interdenominational Ushers Association annual banquet, scheduled for 6 p.m. today, and the hospital’s monthly stroke survivors support group, scheduled for noon Monday — also were cancelled.
The cancellations follow state officials’ guidelines released Thursday about avoiding mass gatherings of 250 or more people in an attempt to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
The concerns come as four people tested positive for the virus in Mississippi, all in Forrest County, and others in DeSoto County have self-isolated after coming into contact with a patient.
in the Memphis area.
