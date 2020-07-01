After McComb’s most recent city administrator resigned less than a week on the job, selectmen again promoted someone from within city hall to position in a special meeting on Tuesday.
Ebony Ross, a utility billing manager, will replace Henry Green, who briefly ascended to the city’s highest-ranking appointed position after the board fired previous city administrator Dirkland Smith last week.
Ross will become the fourth person to hold the job in less than a year.
In a resignation letter, Green told the board that while he believed he was qualified for the position, acquiring it in this manner wasn’t what he wanted for his career path.
Selectmen Devante Johnson and Ronnie Brock asked for the special called meeting to replace Green.
Smith’s predecessor, Kelvin Butler, resigned in August 2019, when he unsuccessfully ran for his former seat in the state Senate. Butler was a holdover from the previous administration and was hired to replace the city’s current mayor, Quordiniah Lockley, in the job.
The board voted 3-2 to accept Green’s resignation and hire Ross.
Selectmen Shawn Williams, Devante Johnson and Ronnie Brock voted for the hire, while Selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos opposed. Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
Cameron offered a substitute motion to place Lockley in the role, but that died for lack of a second.
The board also met to discuss a personnel matter in executive session to discuss a personnel matter, but that wasn’t immediately resolved by presstime Tuesday evening.
