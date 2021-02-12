Winter warning

A cold front that will follow Thursday’s drenching downpour will bring temperatures in the teens, icy roads and dangerous winter weather conditions early next week, according to weather and emergency management officials.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency officials said temperatures will continue to drop across Mississippi over the weekend and continuing through Tuesday.
Ice could form on roads as soon as Monday, when the National Weather Service forecasts overnight temperatures in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits in some areas.
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said the county saw 3 to 6 inches of rain on Thursday and noted that five roads have been barricaded due to the likelihood of flooding — Scott Furr, Donald Dunn, Lazy Heifer, Cole Thomas and McEwen Swamp roads. He said he expects more roads to be blocked as the rain continues.
“It is still raining, and it is going to continue to rain,” he said. “This storm is still five days out, so stay weather aware and watch the news and weather carefully.”
The National Weather Service has placed a river flood warning on Pike and Walthall counties, with moderate flooding predicted until late Saturday night. Coghlan said the Bogue Chitto River is expected to top its 15-foot flood stage and crest Saturday night at 18 feet.
This flooding will likely cause surrounding roads and low-lying farm land to flood as well.
By Tuesday morning it could be as cold as 18 degrees, forecasters predicted.
Coghlan said there is a less than 10% chance of snow accumulation, but he warned that could change as well.
“We are expecting some winter precipitation Sunday night through Monday with a chance of icy roads. Watch bridges and overpasses because they will freeze up,” he said. “We need to protect our pipes, pets and plants before the freeze, too. Be very aware that it is going to be a cold night — the coldest that we’ve had this winter.”
To prepare, MEMA suggested sealing windows and doors, insulating pipes, bringing pets and plants inside, checking on elderly and disabled neighbors to make sure their heat is working properly and building a preparedness kit with food and water.
The National Weather Service New Orleans said forecasting the weather continues to be challenging due to “terrible model consistency,” but forecasters believe snow will be unlikely between now and Wednesday.
“Forecast confidence is about as low as it gets for winter weather with a recent poor model run to run consistency,” the weather service said. “There’s a small window of opportunity for some sleet or possibly freezing rain in Southwest Mississippi.”
Entergy officials said they are preparfing for the possibility of outages as temperatures plunge.
“We continually watch the weather and put our plan in action as soon as a severe weather threat emerges,” said Lea Turnipseed, Entergy Mississippi vice president of customer service. “These storms can be deadly. We encourage customers to form a storm-preparedness plan before severe weather appears. Waiting until a storm arrives may be too late.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.