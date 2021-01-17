Schedrick Ray’s second-degree murder charge stemming from the shooting death of a teenager will go before a grand jury.
After weighing arguments from the defense and prosecution on first-time offender Ray’s flight risk, McComb city judge Judge Shequeena McKenzie reduced his $300,000 bond to $100,000, with the condition of house arrest if he bonds out.
Ray, 18, of McComb, was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Chaz Ross, 14, was found in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his face on Earl Street on Dec. 29.
Ray surrendered to McComb police that night.
The assault charge became second-degree murder earlier this month after Ross died from his injuries at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
“My client has been over-charged,” Ray’s defense attorney, Dennis Sweet IV, said during the Wednesday hearing. “There is no evidence of murder. At most, manslaughter.”
He referred to Ray’s statement to police that he and Ross were playing in the back of a pickup truck when Ray pulled a handgun out of his hood and accidentally fired it.
Detective John Glapion disagreed, demonstrating in the witness stand what he believed the angle of the gun would be if Ray pulled it out of a jacket hood from behind his head.
He testified that the gun would have come down to point at the victim’s chest, not between his eyes where the gunshot wound was.
“I believe the gun was pointed in his face, not being brought out of a hoodie and going off,” Glapion said. “It was actually neglect, disregard for life.”
Sweet argued that Glapion’s thought on the gun’s trajectory was not an expert opinion. Glapion countered that his opinion was based on his eight years of experience as a criminal investigator.
“No expert opinion is required for the detective to show that what Mr. Ray said is inconsistent with the injuries,” city prosecutor Angela Miller said.
Ray wasn’t on the scene when Glapion and another officer responded to the shooting and found Ross, with no heartbeat and not breathing, lying next to the truck, Glapion testified.
They were eventually able to get a pulse after Glapion administered CPR, and an ambulance took Ross to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center before he was airlifted to Jackson.
A return to the scene yielded witness statements identifying Ray and recovery of a 9mm shell casing from the bed of the truck.
One witness told Glapion that Ray and Ross were tussling, possibly horseplaying, before the gun went off, which matched Ray’s statement.
“Mr. Ray stated that he did shoot him,” Glapion said. “Mr. Ray said they were messing around. He was playing with the gun. He reached into his hoodie, pulled the gun out.”
Glapion told the court that Ray’s statement that he didn’t know the gun was loaded also corroborated a witness statement. Ray told police he used a 9mm Taurus handgun, which hasn’t been found.
“If it was an accident, why would you take off running? Why would you throw the gun away?” Glapion asked in his testimony.
However, Glapion also spoke on Ray’s remorse and cooperation with police.
“Mr. Ray was sincere; he was crying. They were actually friends,” Glapion said.
McKenzie initially ruled that Ray’s charges would be bound over and his bond reduced to $200,000. Sweet asked if she would consider making any amount of the bond unsecured or lowering it on condition of house arrest in light of Ray having no criminal record and cooperating with police.
Glapion told McKenzie he didn’t believe that Ray was a flight risk and that $150,000 or $100,000 would be a reasonable bond as long as Ray, if he bonds out, would be confined to home when not working under supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.