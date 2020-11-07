Brandon Frazier resigned as McComb’s municipal judge Wednesday after 15 years working for the city.
“It was just the right time. It was time,” Frazier said Friday of his reason for stepping down.
McComb Municipal Judge Pro Tem Jwon Nathaniel will fill Frazier’s vacated seat until the city board appoints someone to the position.
“He’s a good man, so we’re not without a judge at the moment,” Frazier said. “I did talk to him before I resigned.
“We make sure there’s no chaos, make sure it’s a smooth transition.”
The city board will vote next week whether to move Nathaniel into the municipal judge seat permanently, the same way Frazier was appointed from his pro tem position when former city judge Michael Shareef resigned in 2018.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said Friday that consideration of hiring Nathaniel is on the board’s agenda for the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at city hall.
“The board may offer the pro tem the position, or they will go out and seek someone to fill the position,” Lockley said.
If the board votes down hiring Nathaniel, he will continue to fill in as pro tem while the board advertises the position and accepts resumes and applications.
The board will select a candidate then vote on hiring that person.
“Judge Frazier has been with the city since about 2005 in some capacity. I think the judge has done, based upon what I’ve heard, a good job there as municipal judge,” Lockley said.
Frazier worked as an assistant district attorney from 2001-04, when he opened his private practice in McComb. He began working for the city the next year, starting as a city prosecutor before becoming municipal judge pro tem then municipal judge.
His resignation was effective late Wednesday afternoon, shortly after he presided over the city’s weekly docket of preliminary hearings.
Frazier will still offer legal services from his private practice, working with clients in economic development and real estate.
“I’ll still be working in the community,” he said.
