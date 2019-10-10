Summit has received a $150,000 state grant for water system improvements, Mayor Percy Robinson told the town council on Tuesday.
The mayor said a recent letter from Gov. Phil Bryant’s office noted the awarding of the funds through a Mississippi Development Authority Small Municipalities grant.
He thanked Bryant for the money, as well as local lawmakers who supported the town’s grant application.
“I’d also like to thank Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, who wrote support letters, Rep. Angela Cockerham and Rep. Sam Mims. They all wrote support letters,” he said.
In another matter, Robinson broke a tie vote to allow recently appointed public works foreman Jesse Simmons to take a work truck home. Lester Jones and Pauline Monley supported the measure, while Joe Lewis and Daryl Porter Jr. opposed in a vote that was identical to a recent measure to appoint Simmons to the foreman’s job.
“We don’t have the luxury of issuing out vehicles,” Lewis said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a recommendation from the planning commission to demolish an abandoned home at 404 Pine St. and to allow a conditional use permit to approve a handicap-accessible guest cottage to be built there.
• Scheduled a public hearing to declare properties at 804 Palmetto St. and 508 Cedar St. public nuisances.
• Scheduled trick-or-treating for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
• Agreed to move the November work session to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, since the normal meeting time would be held on Election Day and town hall is a polling place.
• Approved the payment of $5,700 to Dungan Engineering, $69,142 to Greenbriar Digging and $5,900 to The Ferguson Group for work on the sewer line rehabilitation project.
• Adopted the 2015 international building code.
• Approved the municipal compliance questionnaire.
• Approved travel for Police Chief James Isaac to attend a Crimestoppers training seminar in Biloxi this month.
• Agreed to enter into an agreement with Municipal Intercept Co. to collect town debts and appointed Deputy Clerk Deborah Price as the town’s debt collector.
• Approved travel for Price to attend debt setoff training in Ridgeland in November.
• Agreed to sell five desk chairs for $10 each.
