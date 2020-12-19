North Pike trustees spent little time worrying about who their next superintendent would be, affirming a hire after an almost four-hour marathon executive session Thursday night and a 10-minute executive session Friday afternoon.
Dr. Jay Smith, a former assistant superintendent in the district, will return after almost five years as superintendent of the Long Beach School District on the Gulf Coast.
Superintendent Dennis Penton, who is retiring at the end of the school year, said he and Smith will work together during the spring semester before Smith takes over.
“We’ll have an easy transition,” said Penton, who will leave after seven years on the job. “Dr. Smith and I worked well together, and he’ll get up to speed quickly. I gave the board my notice early so they’d have time to search, but they didn’t need it.”
Board members, meeting in person and online, voted unanimously for Smith, who was assistant superintendent from 2012-16 before going to Long Beach, one of only nine A-rated districts in each of the past five years.
Smith has more than 25 years of education experience, including nine in central office roles as superintendent and assistant superintendent, and 16 as an elementary, middle and high school principal.
Smith was tapped to serve on Gov. Phil Bryant’s school safety task force, and has also served on state task forces on assessment, accountability and transportation.
He sits on the board of directors for the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents, and has taught graduate courses in educational leadership on school law and school finance at Mississippi College and the University of Southern Mississippi.
Smith, an Army veteran, is married to North Pike Elementary School assistant principal Michelle Smith. They have six children, including a third-grader at North Pike Elementary.
“We are excited for what the future holds for our school district and community!” board members said in a press release distributed after the vote.
