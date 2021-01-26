McComb officials plan to crack down on business addresses with multiple privilege licenses after an official asked to make changes to the application process.
“We’ve had a slight issue coming into play. We have one individual, I won’t call out his name, that is putting multiple privilege tax licenses for the same location,” Zoning, Inspections and Permits Director Henry Green said. “We only have one person in town doing this, so it is not a major issue, but this person needs to be stopped.”
To curb people from having multiple licenses, Green said it would help to add to the application, specifically creating a section asking if the building is owned or rented by the business owner and the information of the owner of the property.
“If the person is renting the property ... then they need to provide approval that they are allowed to pull multiple privilege tax licenses because the main issue we are running into it that they are pulling them and the landlord doesn’t know ... and it wasn’t part of their agreement,” he said.
The issue isn’t one business with multiple purposes, but separate businesses at the same address, Green said.
“If you plan to pull multiple privilege licenses, it would have to be approved first by the owner, and secondly it would be a ground for us to disapprove it,” he said.
A privilege license is a license provided by a city that allows businesses to operate. Generally, the licenses cost about $1,000 and must be renewed annually.
The board wondered about the legality of having two licenses at once.
“How can you have multiple privilege licenses for the same location?” Board Attorney Angela Cockerham said. “I could have one for a night club, a barbershop and a restaurant all in the same building?”
Green said that it was possible.
“That is what they are doing, and we don’t have a means of stopping it because when they go to the collection window, and they request a privilege license, they just fill out the form with the address and bring it down to us,” he said.
Selectman Devante Johnson, along with Cockerham, said they believed there could only be one license per address, but the city charter does not specify whether businesses can have multiple licenses under the same address.
Lockley said he thinks the city needs a better system of checks and balances for privilege licenses if there is no way of knowing which addresses already have a license or not.
Johnson asked how they revoke the privilege licenses that were already provided and Cockerham said she would work with Green to find a solution.
